Tony Awards Set 2019 Broadcast Date on CBS

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards ceremony has an official air date.

The awards show will be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 9, 2019 from 8-11 PM ET. The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on April 30.

The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Next year marks the 73rd anniversary of the Tony Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria’s Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 19th consecutive year.

At the 2018 awards ceremony, musical “The Band’s Visit” swept the awards show, with 10 wins, while “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” picked up six awards. Bruce Springsteen will was awarded a special Tony for his mega-selling show “Springsteen on Broadway,” as was John Leguizamo for his show “Latin History for Morons.” Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber also received lifetime achievement awards for their service to the theater community over their careers.