Tony Award Winners 2018: The Complete List (Updating Live)

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards are taking place Sunday evening in New York at Radio City Music Hall, with “Mean Girls” and “Spongebob Squarepants” topping the nominees list at 12 nominations each. Musical “The Band’s Visit” and play revival “Angels in America” took 11 each, while hot-ticket play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” got 10.

Bruce Springsteen will pick up a special Tony for his mega-selling show “Springsteen on Broadway,” as well as John Leguizamo. Critical favorite “The Band’s Visit” is widely considered the title to beat for new musical, while “Harry Potter” looks like the shoo-in for best play.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles will host the show.

Keep checking back as the list is updated live.

Best Play:

“The Children”

“Farinelli and The King”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

“Junk”

“Latin History for Morons”

Best Musical:

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Revival of a Play:

“Angels in America”

“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

“Lobby Hero”

“Travesties”

Best Revival of a Musical:

“My Fair Lady”

“Once On This Island”

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Book of a Musical:

“The Band’s Visit,” Itamar Moses

“Frozen,” Jennifer Lee

“Mean Girls,” Tina Fey

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score:

“Angels in America”

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America” (WINNER)

Tom Hollander, “Travesties”

Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and The King”

Denzel Washington, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”

Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”

Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”

Joshua Henry, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”

Ethan Slater, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”

Hailey Kilgore, “Once On This Island”

LaChanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”

Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”

Jessie Mueller, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play”

Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Michael Cera, “Lobby Hero”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Lobby Hero”

Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”

David Morse, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Susan Brown, “Angels in America”

Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Deborah Findlay, “The Children”

Denise Gough, “Angels in America”

Laurie Metcalf, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Norbert Leo Butz, “My Fair Lady”

Alexander Gemignani, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Grey Henson, “Mean Girls”

Gavin Lee, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Ariana DeBose, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Renée Fleming, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Lindsay Mendez, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Ashley Park, “Mean Girls”

Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”

Best Scenic Design of a Play:

Miriam Buether, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Jonathan Fensom, “Farinelli and The King”

Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Santo Loquasto, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, “Angels in America”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:

Dane Laffrey, “Once On This Island”

Scott Pask, “The Band’s Visit”

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, “Mean Girls”

Michael Yeargan, “My Fair Lady”

David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Jonathan Fensom, “Farinelli and The King”

Nicky Gillibrand, “Angels in America”

Katrina Lindsay, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Ann Roth, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Ann Roth, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Gregg Barnes, “Mean Girls”

Clint Ramos, “Once On This Island”

Ann Roth, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “My Fair Lady”

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Neil Austin, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Paule Constable, “Angels in America”

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Paul Russell, “Farinelli and The King”

Ben Stanton, “Junk”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Kevin Adams, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, “Once On This Island”

Donald Holder, “My Fair Lady”

Brian MacDevitt, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Tyler Micoleau, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Sound Design of a Play:

Adam Cork, “Travesties”

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, “Angels in America”

Gareth Fry, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Tom Gibbons, “1984”

Dan Moses Schreier, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Sound Design of a Musical:

Kai Harada, “The Band’s Visit”

Peter Hylenski, “Once On This Island”

Scott Lehrer, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Brian Ronan, “Mean Girls”

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Direction of a Play:

Marianne Elliott, “Angels in America”

Joe Mantello, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Patrick Marber, “Travesties”

John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

George C. Wolfe, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden, “Once On This Island”

David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”

Tina Landau, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

Bartlett Sher, “My Fair Lady”

Best Choreography:

Christopher Gattelli, “My Fair Lady”

Christopher Gattelli, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Steven Hoggett, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

Justin Peck, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Orchestrations:

John Clancy, “Mean Girls”

Tom Kitt, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, “Once On This Island”

Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit” (WINNER)

Jonathan Tunick, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards:

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen

RELATED CONTENT: