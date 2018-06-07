‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Choreographer Christopher Gattelli Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Gattelli, Variety has learned.

News of the new representation comes at a pivotal moment for Gattelli. He is a double nominee at this year’s Tony Awards, having been recognized for his work in “SpongeBob SquarePants” and the revival of “My Fair Lady.” Gattelli already has a statue on his mantle — he earned a choreography award in 2012 for “Newsies.”

Other Broadway credits include “War Paint,” “Amazing Grace,” “Casa Valentina,” “Godspell,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” and “Sunday in the Park With George.” He’s previously earned Tony nominations for “The King and I” and “South Pacific.” Off-Broadway, he has choreographed the likes of “Tick Tick Boom,” “Altar Boyz,” and “Bat Boy: The Musical.”

Next up for Gattelli is the new bio-musical “The Cher Show.”

Gattelli has been a presence in the film and television world. He was the resident choreographer for “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and also oversaw the dances for the Coen brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!,” devising an elaborate number that highlighted Channing Tatum’s tap skills. His next film credit is New Line’s upcoming comedy “Isn’t It Romantic.”

Before becoming a choreographer, Gattelli was a dancer. He took the stage in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Cats.”