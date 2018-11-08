YouTuber Temporarily Suspended For Video of Suffragette Killing in ‘Red Dead 2’

A YouTuber’s channel was temporarily suspended and removed from the website on Wednesday after he posted a video of killing a suffragette non-playable character in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” according to Motherboard.

Shirrako has posted numerous “Red Dead 2” videos since the game’s launch on Oct. 26. A few of them focus on the “annoying” suffragette, who stands on a street corner and gives speeches advocating for women’s right to vote. One video depicts the game’s protagonist, Arthur Morgan, shooting her in the face and “feeding” her to some pigs. In another clip, Shirrako ties the woman up and brings her to a swamp so an alligator can attack her. In another, he ties her up and drops her into a chasm in a dark cave.

While Shirrako told Motherboard the videos are supposed to be a joke, many commenters celebrated them with statements like “SJWs are the cancer of this world!” and “This is so satisfying to watch. Death to all these feminist cancers.”

YouTube removed Shirrako’s channel because killing the non-player character promoted violence, he said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. “You spend the entire game murdering men and no one cares, punch a woman and you get banned, are you out of your mind,” he said.

YouTube closed by channel because I killed a female NPC in #RDR2

They said It promoted violence. You spend the entire games murdering men and no one cares, punch a woman and you get banned, are you out of your mind @YouTube @TeamYouTube @YTCreators @YongYea @JimSterling — Shirrako (@ShirrakoGaming) November 7, 2018

YouTube reportedly sent Shirrako a “first strike” email on Wednesday over the alligator video and took it down. “If a video contains violent of graphic content that appears to be posted in a shocking, sensation, or disrespectful manner, it’s less likely to be allowed on YouTube,” the email said. “We also don’t allow content that’s intended to incite violence or encourage dangerous activities.”

Then, in a follow-up email, it said it was suspending Shirrako’s account due to repeated or severe violations of the community guidelines.

Figured I'll post the pictures in public. pic.twitter.com/RleEB8utm7 — Shirrako (@ShirrakoGaming) November 7, 2018

Normally, YouTube operates under a three strike policy, but Shirrako said he never received additional strikes before his channel was removed. “No warnings. I went to sleep with a 100% clean channel standing, woke up with it deleted,” he said.

Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s global head of gaming, later said on Twitter the video platform made a mistake by deleting Shirrako’s channel.

“The videos were re-reviewed, and we determined they should be age restricted, as they were not community guideline violations,” he said. “The channel will be reinstated. All 8,000 videos will be rolled back to his channel.”

Keem, thanks for your input. This was flagged this AM to me. The videos were re-reviewed, and we determined they should be age restricted, as they were not Community Guideline violations. The channel will be reinstated. All 8,000 videos will be rolled back to his channel. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) November 7, 2018

“YouTube’s community guidelines prohibit among other things, gratuitous violence, nudity, dangerous and illegal activities, and hate speech,” a YouTube spokesperson told Motherboard. “Creative formats such as video games can be challenging to assess but when content crosses the line and is flagged to our attention, we take action as necessary.”