YouTube Rewind 2018 Video Features A Lot of ‘Fortnite’

YouTube released its annual Rewind video on Thursday highlighting 2018’s biggest viral events, trends, and more. Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon “Fortnite” features prominently in the montage.
The video begins with Will Smith wishing for a mashup of “Fortnite” and technology-focused YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Cut to a Battle Bus full of YouTube personalities (Ninja is driving, naturally). They parachute onto “Fortnite’s” island and engage in some shopping cart related hijinks. Of course, there is also plenty of “Fortnite” dancing. The emotes are nearly as popular as the game itself, and everyone — including “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and comedian John Oliver — does the Floss and Takes the L.
“Fortnite” gained the record for the most videos uploaded in a single month back in February, YouTube said. In March, over 100 creators participated in a massive battle royale match and broadcast it to the world, generating over 42 million live views combined. One streamer, ElrubiusOMG, set a record during that event for the biggest single gaming stream from a creator. He reached more than 1.1 million concurrent viewers, YouTube said.
YouTube also posted a behind-the-scenes video and an Easter egg guide for anyone who wants to go hunting for familiar internet faces.
Here is the full list of personalities appearing in the video:
