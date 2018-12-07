YouTube Rewind 2018 Video Features A Lot of ‘Fortnite’

YouTube released its annual Rewind video on Thursday highlighting 2018’s biggest viral events, trends, and more. Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon “Fortnite” features prominently in the montage.

The video begins with Will Smith wishing for a mashup of “Fortnite” and technology-focused YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Cut to a Battle Bus full of YouTube personalities (Ninja is driving, naturally). They parachute onto “Fortnite’s” island and engage in some shopping cart related hijinks. Of course, there is also plenty of “Fortnite” dancing. The emotes are nearly as popular as the game itself, and everyone — including “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and comedian John Oliver — does the Floss and Takes the L.

“Fortnite” gained the record for the most videos uploaded in a single month back in February, YouTube said. In March, over 100 creators participated in a massive battle royale match and broadcast it to the world, generating over 42 million live views combined. One streamer, ElrubiusOMG, set a record during that event for the biggest single gaming stream from a creator. He reached more than 1.1 million concurrent viewers, YouTube said.

YouTube also posted a behind-the-scenes video and an Easter egg guide for anyone who wants to go hunting for familiar internet faces.

Here is the full list of personalities appearing in the video:

10Ocupados

Adam Rippon

Afros e Afins por Nátaly Neri

Alisha Marie

Ami Rodriguez

Anwar Jibawi

AsapSCIENCE

AuthenticGames

BB Ki Vines

Bearhug

Bie The Ska

Bilingirl Chika

Bokyem TV

CajuTV

Casey Neistat

Caspar

Cherrygumms

Collins Key

Dagi Bee

Desimpedidos

Diva Depressão

Dolan Twins

Domics

Dotty TV

Elle Mills

emma chamberlain

Enes Batur

EnjoyPhoenix

EroldStory

FAP TV

FavijTV

Fischer’s

Furious Jumper

Gabbie Hanna

GamingWithKev

GEN HALILINTAR

Gongdaesang

gymvirtual

Hannah Stocking

HikakinTV

How Ridiculous

illymation

ItsFunneh

JaidenAnimations

James Charles

John Oliver

Jordindian

Jubilee Media

JukiLop

julioprofe

Katya Zamolodchikova

Kaykai Salaider

Kelly MissesVlog

Krystal Yam & family

LA LATA

Lachlan

LaurDIY

Lele Pons

Life Noggin

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

LosPolinesios

Lucas the Spider

Luisito Comunica (Rey Palomo)

Luzu

Lyna

Manual do Mundo

Markiplier

Marques Brownlee

Marshmello

Mason Ramsey

Me Poupe!

Merrell Twins

Michael Dapaah

MissRemiAshten

mmoshaya

Molly Burke

Ms Yeah

Muro Pequeno

Nick Eh 30

NikkieTutorials

Ninja

Noor Stars

Pautips

Pinkfong Baby Shark

Pozzi

Primitive Technology

RobleisIUTU

Rosanna Pansino

Rudy Mancuso

Safiya Nygaard

Sam Tsui

SamHarveyUK

SHALOM BLAC

Simone Giertz

skinnyindonesian24

Sofia Castro

@StrayRogue and @DitzyFlama (Bongo Cat)

sWooZie

Tabbes

Technical Guruji

The Try Guys

TheKateClapp

TheOdd1sOut

Tiền Zombie v4

Trevor Noah

Trixie Mattel

Wengie

WhinderssonNunes

Will Smith

Yammy

Yes Theory