YouTube Rewind 2018 Video Features A Lot of ‘Fortnite’

YouTube released its annual Rewind video on Thursday highlighting 2018’s biggest viral events, trends, and more. Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon “Fortnite” features prominently in the montage.

The video begins with Will Smith wishing for a mashup of “Fortnite” and technology-focused YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Cut to a Battle Bus full of YouTube personalities (Ninja is driving, naturally). They parachute onto “Fortnite’s” island and engage in some shopping cart related hijinks. Of course, there is also plenty of “Fortnite” dancing. The emotes are nearly as popular as the game itself, and everyone — including “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and comedian John Oliver — does the Floss and Takes the L.

“Fortnite” gained the record for the most videos uploaded in a single month back in February, YouTube said. In March, over 100 creators participated in a massive battle royale match and broadcast it to the world, generating over 42 million live views combined. One streamer, ElrubiusOMG, set a record during that event for the biggest single gaming stream from a creator. He reached more than 1.1 million concurrent viewers, YouTube said.

YouTube also posted a behind-the-scenes video and an Easter egg guide for anyone who wants to go hunting for familiar internet faces.

Here is the full list of personalities appearing in the video:

10Ocupados
Adam Rippon
Afros e Afins por Nátaly Neri
Alisha Marie
Ami Rodriguez
Anwar Jibawi
AsapSCIENCE
AuthenticGames
BB Ki Vines
Bearhug
Bie The Ska
Bilingirl Chika
Bokyem TV
CajuTV
Casey Neistat
Caspar
Cherrygumms
Collins Key
Dagi Bee
Desimpedidos
Diva Depressão
Dolan Twins
Domics
Dotty TV
Elle Mills
emma chamberlain
Enes Batur
EnjoyPhoenix
EroldStory
FAP TV
FavijTV
Fischer’s
Furious Jumper
Gabbie Hanna
GamingWithKev
GEN HALILINTAR
Gongdaesang
gymvirtual
Hannah Stocking
HikakinTV
How Ridiculous
illymation
ItsFunneh
JaidenAnimations
James Charles
John Oliver
Jordindian
Jubilee Media
JukiLop
julioprofe
Katya Zamolodchikova
Kaykai Salaider
Kelly MissesVlog
Krystal Yam & family
LA LATA
Lachlan
LaurDIY
Lele Pons
Life Noggin
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
LosPolinesios
Lucas the Spider
Luisito Comunica (Rey Palomo)
Luzu
Lyna
Manual do Mundo
Markiplier
Marques Brownlee
Marshmello
Mason Ramsey
Me Poupe!
Merrell Twins
Michael Dapaah
MissRemiAshten
mmoshaya
Molly Burke
Ms Yeah
Muro Pequeno
Nick Eh 30
NikkieTutorials
Ninja
Noor Stars
Pautips
Pinkfong Baby Shark
Pozzi
Primitive Technology
RobleisIUTU
Rosanna Pansino
Rudy Mancuso
Safiya Nygaard
Sam Tsui
SamHarveyUK
SHALOM BLAC
Simone Giertz
skinnyindonesian24
Sofia Castro
@StrayRogue and @DitzyFlama (Bongo Cat)
sWooZie
Tabbes
Technical Guruji
The Try Guys
TheKateClapp
TheOdd1sOut
Tiền Zombie v4
Trevor Noah
Trixie Mattel
Wengie
WhinderssonNunes
Will Smith
Yammy
Yes Theory

