‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2’ DLC Coming in September

Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct. Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September. Developing…
Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct. Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September. Developing…
Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct. Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September. Developing…
Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct. Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September. Developing…
Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct. Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September. Developing…
Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct. Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September. Developing…
Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct. Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September. Developing…