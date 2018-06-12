You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2’ DLC Coming in September

CREDIT: Monolith Soft

Developer Monolith Soft is creating downloadable content for its action role-playing game “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” Nintendo revealed Tuesday during its E3 Direct.

Called “Torna — The Golden Country,” the DLC will focus on the Aegis Malos, a central character in “Xenoblade 2.” It comes out in September.

Developing…

