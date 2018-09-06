Xbox Voice Commands Are Expanding to Alexa and Cortana-Enabled Devices

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Xbox One X Console Controller Front Tilt Top
CREDIT: Microsoft

Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire.

Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control their Xbox One through any device which uses Alexa or Cortana, meaning they can use a mobile phone, Windows 10 PC, Amazon Echo, etc. for certain commands.

Xbox Wire states that, for example, players can launch a game by simply saying “Alexa, start ‘Rocket League,'” and the Xbox One console will turn on, sign the player in, and launch the game automatically. Users can also control volume, control broadcasts played via Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming platform, launch non-game apps like Netflix, and even capture screenshots. Anyone who wants more examples of how to use voice commands can simply say, “Ask Xbox what can I say?” and more command suggestions will be offered.

Right now, Xbox Skill is only available to “select Xbox U.S. insiders” according to the news post from Harrison Hoffman, senior program manager at Xbox.

“We will be rolling the Xbox Skill out to Xbox Insider rings gradually,” Hoffman wrote. “If the Digital Assistant setting is visible on your console in Settings [then] Devices, then you are currently eligible to test the Xbox Skill. If it doesn’t appear, then please be patient as we are working quickly to add more Insider rings to the beta.”

Cortana users will need to sign in to their Xbox One and then link up via PC before using Xbox Skill here. Alexa users will need to sign in with their Amazon account here and enable the beta before signing in to their Microsoft account and letting Alexa discover their Xbox One console by following the instructions provided.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Gaming

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Xbox Voice Commands Are Expanding to Alexa and Cortana-Enabled Devices

    Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire. Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control […]

  • Pearl Abyss To Acquire 'EVE Online'

    Pearl Abyss To Acquire 'EVE Online' Developer CCP Games

    Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire. Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control […]

  • This aerial photo shows houses destroyed

    Nintendo Direct Delayed Following Earthquake

    Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire. Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control […]

  • EA to Livestream a Tribute for

    EA to Livestream Tribute for Jacksonville Shooting Victims Thursday

    Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire. Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control […]

  • Here's Your First Glimpse of the

    Here's Your First Glimpse of the 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Blackout Map

    Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire. Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Suspends Community Manager After Sexual Harassment Claims

    Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire. Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control […]

  • 'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards

    'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards System

    Through Xbox Skill, Xbox One users can give voice commands to their console through other devices, Microsoft announced Thursday through Xbox Wire. Voice-control functionality is already a thing through the console itself, but now this expanded function via Xbox Skill will be available for select users starting Thursday. Xbox Skill will allow users to control […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad