Xbox, Sony Hold Sales For The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 takes place Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. To celebrate, Sony and Microsoft are currently offering discounts on some of the year’s biggest games.

Both companies are slashing prices on Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2.” The Special Edition is $69.59 on PSN and $71.99 on the Microsoft Store. Sony is also offering the Ultimate Edition for $90.

Some other recently released AAA titles are also on sale, including “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” which is down to $40.19 on both consoles. “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is $48, while “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” is $30, or 50% off.

There are some great indie games on sale right now as well. Motion Twin’s roguelike Metroidvania “Dead Cells” is 33% off on the Microsoft Store ($16.74) and 20% off on PSN ($20). The critically-acclaimed “Donut County” is 30% off on PSN. It’s received two The Game Awards nominations. Matt Thorson and Noel Berry’s platformer “Celeste” is also 30% off on PSN. It’s received four nominations, including game of the year.

Here are some of Variety’s picks from both sales. You can find the full list of discounts on the PlayStation and Xbox websites. Microsoft’s sale ends Dec. 9, while Sony’s ends Dec. 11.

Xbox

“Forza Horizon 4” — $39 (35% off)

“NBA 2K19” — $30 (50% off)

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition” — $27 (70% off)

“Sea of Thieves” — $30 (50% off)

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” — $24 (60% off)

“Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” — $19.80 (67% off)

PlayStation

“Battlefield V” — $36

“Valkyria Chronicles 4” — $30 (50% off)

“The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories” — $22.49 (25% off)

“Moss” — $19.79 (34% off)

“Monster Hunter: World” — $25 (50% off)

“Persona 5” — $25 (50% off)

The Game Awards begins at 8:30 p.m. EST. Fans can watch it online in a number of places, including Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and right here at Variety.

Make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage, especially Thursday night as we cover the show live, from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves. You can read up on all of it here.