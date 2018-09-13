Xbox Partnering With Paul Walker Charity For October Fundraiser

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Xbox

Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old.

Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly happened right after he left an event for his disaster relief charity Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW). Now, Xbox is partnering with ROWW for this year’s Game4Paul event to celebrate the actor and the nonprofit he created.

ROWW and Xbox will host a live streamed show featuring over six hours of celebrity guests, games, giveaways, and more. Xbox will showcase several new games during the broadcast, including “Forza Motorsport 7.” It will also give away a custom Xbox One X console.

“Through Reach Out WorldWide, Paul Walker helped make a tremendous impact in communities all over the world,” said Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Xbox, on the Game4Paul Tiltify website. “Xbox is very proud to help Cody and team continue Paul’s legacy, and we look forward to seeing how many Xbox fans join in giving back to such a great cause.”

“With all of the recent storms recently hitting the U.S., this event is extremely important to ROWW and the people we are helping right now. Our family is excited to be joined once again by some of Paul’s closest friends and co-stars for this great event, and help raise money for ROWW’s relief efforts on the east coast and around the world,” said Cody Walker, Paul’s brother and CEO of Reach Out WorldWide.

Xbox said it will reveal more details about the prizes and content viewers can expect to see in the coming weeks. People can watch it all on the Mixer Xbox channel, Twitch Xbox channel, or Cody Walker’s Facebook page.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Xbox And ROWW To Hold Fourth

    Xbox Partnering With Paul Walker Charity For October Fundraiser

    Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old. Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly […]

  • BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin,

    BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin, Chance to Build a Panel

    Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old. Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly […]

  • Free 'Absolver: Downfall' Expansion Launches Later

    Free 'Absolver: Downfall' Expansion Launches Later This September

    Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old. Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly […]

  • Watch The BlizzCon 2018 All-Access Kickoff

    Watch The BlizzCon 2018 All-Access Kickoff Show

    Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old. Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly […]

  • Riot Games Hires Ex-Uber Strategist Frances

    Riot Games Hires Ex-Uber Strategist Frances Frei For Diversity Roadmap

    Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old. Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly […]

  • 'Shadow of the Colossus' Creator Fumito

    'Shadow of the Colossus' Creator Fumito Ueda is Working On A New Game

    Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old. Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad