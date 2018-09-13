Xbox Partnering With Paul Walker Charity For October Fundraiser

Xbox is holdings its fourth annual Game4Paul charity fundraiser on Oct. 11, it announced on Thursday — the same day “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker would’ve turned 45 years old.

Walker died five years ago when the Porsche he was riding in struck a light pole in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident reportedly happened right after he left an event for his disaster relief charity Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW). Now, Xbox is partnering with ROWW for this year’s Game4Paul event to celebrate the actor and the nonprofit he created.

ROWW and Xbox will host a live streamed show featuring over six hours of celebrity guests, games, giveaways, and more. Xbox will showcase several new games during the broadcast, including “Forza Motorsport 7.” It will also give away a custom Xbox One X console.

“Through Reach Out WorldWide, Paul Walker helped make a tremendous impact in communities all over the world,” said Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Xbox, on the Game4Paul Tiltify website. “Xbox is very proud to help Cody and team continue Paul’s legacy, and we look forward to seeing how many Xbox fans join in giving back to such a great cause.”

“With all of the recent storms recently hitting the U.S., this event is extremely important to ROWW and the people we are helping right now. Our family is excited to be joined once again by some of Paul’s closest friends and co-stars for this great event, and help raise money for ROWW’s relief efforts on the east coast and around the world,” said Cody Walker, Paul’s brother and CEO of Reach Out WorldWide.

Xbox said it will reveal more details about the prizes and content viewers can expect to see in the coming weeks. People can watch it all on the Mixer Xbox channel, Twitch Xbox channel, or Cody Walker’s Facebook page.