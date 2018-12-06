Xbox’s Phil Spencer Talks ‘Synergy’ With Game Pass and Project xCloud

Xbox’s Phil Spencer took the stage recently at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco to discuss Microsoft’s Project xCloud. During the talk, he noted that the team is indeed interested in implementing the Xbox Game Pass with the upcoming cloud-based platform.

Project xCloud, revealed in October, is Microsoft’s new global game streaming technology that can run on devices paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller via Bluetooth, playable also via touch controls. The ultimate goal with Project xCloud is to bring Game Pass to every device, said Spencer, who elaborated on this a bit during his talk.

The subscription-based Game Pass, which allows players access to an abundance of new and classic Xbox titles for a recurring fee each month, will be instrumental in letting players on various devices access the vast library of Xbox games available to them. Microsoft will be focusing on cloud-based gaming efforts going forward, with Spencer stating that Project xCloud will first be focused on Android phones first, because there are “over a billion Android phones on the planet” and “it’s a place that the content that we’ve natively built up over the past decades on our platform hasn’t been able to reach.”

Spencer explained further that the company will utilize “multiple business models” that work with streaming, using media like music and video as examples. “[…] you can look at Project xCloud and you can look at something like Game Pass, and you can see there’s natural synergies,” he said.

“It’s all about how we reach 2 billion gamers,” Spencer said. “If you build the market around a couple hundred million people that are going to own a game console or a high-end gaming PC, then your business model diversity can actually narrow because your customers are narrow.”