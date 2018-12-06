×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xbox’s Phil Spencer Talks ‘Synergy’ With Game Pass and Project xCloud

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Microsoft

Xbox’s Phil Spencer took the stage recently at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco to discuss Microsoft’s Project xCloud. During the talk, he noted that the team is indeed interested in implementing the Xbox Game Pass with the upcoming cloud-based platform.

Project xCloud, revealed in October, is Microsoft’s new global game streaming technology that can run on devices paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller via Bluetooth, playable also via touch controls. The ultimate goal with Project xCloud is to bring Game Pass to every device, said Spencer, who elaborated on this a bit during his talk.

The subscription-based Game Pass, which allows players access to an abundance of new and classic Xbox titles for a recurring fee each month, will be instrumental in letting players on various devices access the vast library of Xbox games available to them. Microsoft will be focusing on cloud-based gaming efforts going forward, with Spencer stating that Project xCloud will first be focused on Android phones first, because there are “over a billion Android phones on the planet” and “it’s a place that the content that we’ve natively built up over the past decades on our platform hasn’t been able to reach.”

Spencer explained further that the company will utilize “multiple business models” that work with streaming, using media like music and video as examples. “[…] you can look at Project xCloud and you can look at something like Game Pass, and you can see there’s natural synergies,” he said.

“It’s all about how we reach 2 billion gamers,” Spencer said. “If you build the market around a couple hundred million people that are going to own a game console or a high-end gaming PC, then your business model diversity can actually narrow because your customers are narrow.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • Activision Debuts New 'Black Ops 4'

    Activision Debuts New 'Black Ops 4' Battle Edition For The Holidays

    Activision is offering a new Battle Edition for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” that features the game’s multiplayer and Blackout game modes only, it announced on Thursday. This leaner version of the first-person shooter is available to PC gamers exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net for a limited introductory price of $30. It includes the full [...]

  • Xbox's Phil Spencer Talks 'Synergy' With

    Xbox's Phil Spencer Talks 'Synergy' With Game Pass and Project xCloud

    Xbox’s Phil Spencer took the stage recently at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco to discuss Microsoft’s Project xCloud. During the talk, he noted that the team is indeed interested in implementing the Xbox Game Pass with the upcoming cloud-based platform. Project xCloud, revealed in October, is Microsoft’s new global [...]

  • How to Watch the Game Awards,

    How to Watch the Game Awards, See it Live Here

    The Game Awards kicks off at Thursday night in LA, live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. We’ll be covering the show from the red carpet to the final trailer, but you can also watch along right here on this 4K livestream. If you’re not able to use the above YouTube stream, you can [...]

  • LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 7: General

    The Game Awards 2018: Who Will Win, What Will be Announced

    The Game Awards thriving success isn’t just fueled by a love of the year’s past best video games and the awards they receive, but also the look at what’s to come. This year, the mix seems especially rich, soaked in a slew of big news, new games, and trailers. We’ve put together both a look [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Season 7 Adds New Areas,

    'Fortnite' Season 7 Adds New Areas, Creative Mode

    The mysterious iceberg that recently appeared on “Fortnite’s” map has collided with the island, ushering in the battle royale game’s seventh season, an all-new Battle Pass, Creative Mode, and more. Developer Epic Games revealed the Creative Mode earlier this week. It allows players to “design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new [...]

  • Watch Amazing Live-Action 'PUBG' Short From

    Watch Amazing Live-Action 'PUBG' Short From Director of 'Kong'

    Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) is back with another incredible short based on a popular video game. The last time Vogt-Roberts worked up a live-action version of a video game was his “Destiny 2” short shot in Detroit. This time he’s taking on “PUBG.” The video is both an amazing adaptation of the gameplay of [...]

  • Capybara Games' New Roguelike 'Below' Finally

    Capybara Games' New Roguelike 'Below' Finally Has A Release Date

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad