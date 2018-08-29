A Complete Guide to Xbox at PAX West 2018

PAX West 2018 takes place Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle and Xbox will be there with demos, panels, and more.

The Xbox booth is in the North Hall on the 4th floor and it will have a number of playable demos, including:

“Forza Horizon 4”

“Tom Clancy’s The Division 2”

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

“Devil May Cry 5”

“NBA 2k19”

“Metro Exodus”

“Kingdom Hearts III”

“Tunic”

“Ooblets”

“Kingdom Two Crowns”

“Generation Zero”

“Bendy and the Ink Machine”

“Supermarket Frenzy”

“My Time Portia”

“State of Decay 2” DLC

PAX attendees also have a chance to earn a “Cuphead” Pinny Arcade pin, participate in a “Tomb Raider”-themed scavenger hunt, and more.

Meanwhile, Mixer fans can meet up with some of their favorite broadcasters and possibly walk away with some free swag. Mixer partners, developers, and more will also appear on PAX’s main stage. Anyone not attending the show can watch via Mixer.com/Mixer and Mixer.com/HypeZoneLIVE.

Both Xbox and Mixer members are holding the following panels during PAX West:

Building Your Streaming Community

Wyvern Theater, Saturday, Sept. 1 from 3-4 p.m.

A council of content creators will discuss the challenges of building a streaming community. Many myths will be smashed and facts shared.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller: Designed with the Community

Sasquatch Theater, Sunday, Sept. 2 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb will lead a conversation about the Xbox Adaptive Controller with its creators, community experts, and members of organizations like AbleGamers and Stack Up.

Finally, the Xbox One Summer of PUBG Tour makes its final stop at the Westlake Center during PAX. Fans can check out the custom-made PUBG bus and enter to win it or other prizes. There will also be opportunities to win one of nine Xbox Design Lab controllers in the Xbox booth.