Xbox One Will Get Exclusive “Cuphead” DLC

Cuphead” fans will have a new DLC next year, Microsoft revealed at their E3 Briefing Sunday.

Unfortunately for those who played on PlayStation 4, the new installment is exclusively coming to Xbox One and PC.

“In Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead and Mugman are joined by Ms. Chalice for a DLC add-on adventure on a brand new island,” the official description reads. “With new weapons, new charms, and Ms. Chalice’s brand new abilities, take on a new cast of multi-faceted, screen-filling bosses to assist Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead’s final challenging quest.”

This story is developing.

The Xbox E3 2018 Briefing is at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT, and you can watch the broadcast live here.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

    Xbox One Will Get Exclusive "Cuphead" DLC

    'Gears of War' is Coming to Mobile as 'Gears Pop'

    Microsoft's Phil Spencer Says Next Xbox in Development

    New 'Cyberpunk 2077' Trailer Revealed

    Microsoft is Working on its Own Game Streaming, Netflix-Like Service

    'Gears of War Tactics' Offers a New Way to Kill The Locust Horde

    Microsoft Studios: We Remain Committed to Xbox, Open to Other Platforms

