Xbox One Will Get Exclusive “Cuphead” DLC

“Cuphead” fans will have a new DLC next year, Microsoft revealed at their E3 Briefing Sunday.

Unfortunately for those who played on PlayStation 4, the new installment is exclusively coming to Xbox One and PC.

“In Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead and Mugman are joined by Ms. Chalice for a DLC add-on adventure on a brand new island,” the official description reads. “With new weapons, new charms, and Ms. Chalice’s brand new abilities, take on a new cast of multi-faceted, screen-filling bosses to assist Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead’s final challenging quest.”

This story is developing.

