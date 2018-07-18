Microsoft To Air Live Episode of Inside Xbox At Gamescom 2018

CREDIT: Microsoft
CREDIT: Microsoft

Gamescom, Europe’s largest annual video game convention, takes place Aug. 21-25 in Cologne, Germany, and Microsoft is detailing its plans for the show this year.

While Microsoft won’t be hosting a press conference, it will air a special live episode of Inside Xbox. That starts on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. CEST (7:30 a.m. PDT). There will be lots of news, Microsoft said, along with new Xbox One bundles and accessories, and features on upcoming titles. You can watch the broadcast on Xbox.com, Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

In an earlier post on Major Nelson’s blog, Microsoft said the Inside Xbox episode will debut “all-new Xbox hardware and accessories,” leading to some speculation that Microsoft might show off a new console or new controllers. But, a Microsoft spokesperson told Variety that information was incorrect and the post was referring to the new Xbox One bundles.

Xbox FanFest also returns to Gamescom this year. It’s happening on the Rhein River on Thursday, Aug. 23. Microsoft will share more about all of the activities fans can expect, along with ticket information, very soon.

Meanwhile, the Xbox booth will feature 25 games across a diverse range of genres. Gamescom attendees can find it in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse (North entrance). This will be the first time European gamers can try out titles like “Forza Horizon 4” and “Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” Microsoft said. They will also have the opportunity to get the first ever hands-on with “State of Decay 2’s” Daybreak Pack — an all-new game mode scheduled to launch in September — and a new mode for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” on Xbox One.

Livestreaming fans will be happy to hear a Mixer booth is coming to Gamescom 2018 as well. It will be located right next to the Xbox booth, and it’s bringing back the HypeZone Live experience. Attendees can potentially win big prizes while playing battle royale matches, while viewers can watch all of the action from home.

Here are the show opening times for Gamescom 2018:

  • Tuesday, August 21 – 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. CEST (press/trade only day)
  • Wednesday, August 22 – 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CEST
  • Thursday, August 23 – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. CEST
  • Friday, August 24 – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. CEST
  • Saturday, August 25 – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. CEST

