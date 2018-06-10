‘The Division,’ ‘Fallout 4,’ Latest ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Content Live Now on Gamepass

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon.

The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers faster access to all of the games in the Gamepass library, she said. The new technology will launch with the June update coming later this month.

She also went through a number of games coming to the subscription service later this year including ‘Halo Master Chief Collection,” “Forza 4 Horizons,” “Crackdown 3” and more, all coming on the same day as their global releases. In terms of third-party games, she noted that “Ashen,” “Warhammer Vermintide 2,” “After Party,” and “Pheonix Point” will all hit same day as global release on Gamepass.

And today, she concluded, “The Division,” “The Elder Scrolls Online Hammerfell,” and “Fallout 4” are all now playable through the service.

More Gaming

  • Tunic

    E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive 'Tunic'

    Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon. The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers […]

  • 'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening

    'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

    Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon. The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers […]

  • 'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

    Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon. The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG' Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

    Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon. The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers […]

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

    E3 2018: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Story Trailer

    Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon. The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers […]

  • 'The Division,' 'Fallout 4,' Latest 'Elder

    'The Division,' 'Fallout 4,' Latest 'Elder Scrolls Online' Content Live Now on Gamepass

    Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon. The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers […]

  • 'The Division 2' Opens on a

    'The Division 2' Opens on a Fallen Washington, D.C. Seven Months Later

    Microsoft continues to work on its all-you-can play subscription service Gamepass, developing new ways to make games easy to play as you download and expanding the library, Xbox software engineering manager Ashley Speicher said during Microsoft’s E3 press conference Sunday afternoon. The company is working on something called FastStart which leverages machine learning to grant gamers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad