You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xbox Game Pass Coming to PC

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download.

During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance of expanding how the company reaches gamers, calling the “loyal, high-value community” Microsoft’s strongest asset.

Indeed, gaming revenue was impressive for Microsoft this quarter, increasing 44% year-over-year. Xbox software and services alone contributed a 36% increase, and that increase can be attributed mostly to “third-party title strength” according to Microsoft’s Earning Release for the first quarter.

“The thing that I’ll say is most critical when you think about gaming is having a platform where the gamers are already there,” Nadella said. “That means you need to have a platform that has a community around it and monetizes well.”

Nadella refers to this as the key to Xbox’s success, and wants to increase the strength of Microsoft’s gaming community.

Related

“We are going to make sure that we keep increasing the strength of the community. You see that already with ‘Minecraft’ going to all platforms and that increasing the intensity of the community, and you’ll see us do more of that,” Nadella said. “Obviously, bringing Game Pass to even the PC is going to be a big element of that. And then streaming is just a natural extension of that.”

Nadella was referring to the upcoming Xbox streaming service, Project xCloud, which could expand game offerings to users.

While we don’t have an anticipated date for when PC users can expect their own Game Pass to come out, this will certainly be in line with Microsoft’s goal to unite the gaming community across its platforms, a goal shared by Phil Spencer, head of gaming.

In an interview with Variety in June, Spencer hinted at the possibility of what we now know will come to fruition.

“We’re not announcing anything here,” Spencer said. ”But the path for taking a service like Game Pass and bringing it to PC is a natural pass.”

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite's' Streaming Popularity May Have Peaked

    'Fortnite's' Streaming Popularity May Have Peaked (Analyst)

    Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download. During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance […]

  • BAFTA LA Outreach Embraces the World

    How BAFTA LA Outreach Is Embracing the World

    Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download. During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance […]

  • 'Magic: The Gathering Arena' To Hold

    'Magic: The Gathering Arena' To Hold Monthly Streamer Events

    Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download. During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance […]

  • PC Gamers Are Getting Xbox Game

    Xbox Game Pass Coming to PC

    Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download. During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance […]

  • Train, 'Game of Thrones' Hodor, Lindsey

    Train, 'Game of Thrones' Hodor, Lindsey Stirling Close BlizzCon 2018

    Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download. During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2:' One of

    Video Game Review: 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

    Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download. During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance […]

  • eSports

    Esports Gets Legalized Sports Gambling

    Xbox Game Pass will come to PC in the future, according to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass is a monthly service that costs $10, and provides players with access to more than 100 games available via download. During the Microsoft fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call, held Wednesday, Nadella expressed the importance […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad