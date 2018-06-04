Microsoft is Holding a Massive Xbox Sale During E3 Week

Microsoft is holding its biggest Xbox sale of the year this week. Beginning on Thursday, June 7, people can snag discounts on hundreds of games, accessories, Xbox Game Pass, Live Gold subscriptions, and $50 off any Xbox One console.

This is the first time Microsoft is offering a price cut on its newest console, the Xbox One X. It will be $449. The 500GB Xbox One S console will also be $50 off ($199), while supplies last. Or people can grab an Xbox One S 1TB bundle for $249.

Of course, people will need games to play on their shiny new consoles. Over 300 titles will be discounted during the sale, including “Battlefield 1,” “FIFA 18,” “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” and a lot more. Full games will start as low as $19.99, plus people can save 50% or more on dozens of season passes, expansions, and DLC.

Microsoft’s online service, Xbox Live Gold, and the Xbox Game Pass are getting special introductory discounts as well. Anyone who wants to try them out can get one month for just $1. It sounds like this deal is just for new subscribers, though. People who prefer to buy their memberships at a retailer can get a Buy 3, Get 3 months deal for Xbox Live Gold and save 50% off of six months of Xbox Game Pass instead.

Additionally, people who like to accessorize can save $10 on black, white, special edition and limited-edition Xbox wireless controllers, or they can design their own with Xbox Design Lab starting at $69.99. Seagate, Turtle Beach, and Hyperkin will all offer discounts on officially licensed products as well.

The Xbox sale ends on June 23 and it can be found on xbox.com, the Microsoft Store, and at participating retailers nationwide.

