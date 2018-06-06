A Guide to Xbox E3 2018 Events

Microsoft is kicking off E3 before the official start date by holding their press conference on Sunday, June 10 at 1 PT. The Xbox E3 Briefing will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. You can stream the event directly to your Xbox On or through Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming video platform.

Xbox’s official Twitch, YouTube and Facebook pages will also stream the event.

According to a post from Mike Nichols, Microsoft’s corporate vice president and chief marketing officer for Xbox, the company will be focusing their presence during E3 at the Microsoft Theater after the briefing as well. The Microsoft Theater, across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center, will be the location of hands-on gameplay and demos and other activities related to Xbox Fanfest.

“With the evolution of E3, now including fans and extended show hours, we saw an opportunity to create an entirely new show experience reaching E3 attendees and those that are following the show from afar,” Nichols said in the news post.

At the Los Angeles Convention Center, Microsoft will have a dedicated Mixer booth where attendees can play and stream upcoming titles.

Microsoft has been secretive about what titles they will be demoing for E3, but many hope to see “Crackdown 3,” intended for release spring of this year. Now that “Spring 2018” has come and gone, fans eagerly anticipating the third installment will hopefully get more details next week.

While not yet confirmed, fans are hoping for a glimpse of potential new additions to Microsoft exclusives series “Halo” and “Gears of War.”

Earlier this month after Variety found a job posting for Microsoft looking for a candidate with “a knowledge and understanding of the process of building new IP,” further speculation sparked about what new franchise the company has in development. Microsoft did not respond to our query regarding this matter in May, but perhaps we will find out in a few days.