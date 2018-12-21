×
Microsoft’s Big Xbox Countdown Sale Is Now Live

Microsoft’s year-end Countdown sale is now live and offers some big deals on Xbox consoles, software, and more.

People looking for an Xbox One console can save $100 for a limited time. The sale includes popular bundles with titles like “Battlefield V,” “Forza Horizon 4,” and “Fortnite.” That deal ends on Christmas Day. Additionally, people who buy any Xbox One S, Xbox One X, or Xbox Wireless controller at participating retailers can get a free digital copy of “Gears of War 4.” Meanwhile, gamers looking for a more personalized touch can get free engraving for their Xbox Design Lab controller between now and Dec. 31.

Microsoft is also offering big discounts on digital titles. More than 800 are up to 65% off, including new releases like “Forza Horizon 4,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” and “Red Dead Redemption 2.” A number of games are also on sale for the first time, like “Just Cause 4,” “Hitman 2,” and “Spyro Reignited Trilogy.”

Of course, some of those games require Xbox Live Gold for online play. People who sign up right now can get their first month for $1. Another subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is also $1 for the first month. It gives members unlimited access to over 100 Xbox titles. These deals are only good for new subscribers, however. After the promotional period ends, members will be charged at the regular monthly rate unless cancelled.

Finally, people can save up to 50% on select PC games, movies, and TV shows.

Here is a partial list of some of the games currently on sale. You can find the full list here.

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $30
  • Battlefield V — $30
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 –$39
  • Dead Cells — $17
  • Fallout 76 — $40
  • FIFA 19 — $30
  • Forza Horizon 4 — $39
  • Hitman 2 — $30
  • Just Cause 4 — $48
  • Overcooked 2 — $19
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition — $76
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $30
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $30

