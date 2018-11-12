Microsoft Teases Xbox Console, Software Black Friday 2018 Deals

The holidays are almost here, and Microsoft is offering a sneak peek at some of the gaming discounts it’ll offer shoppers. This year, Xbox said it’s holding its “biggest Black Friday sale ever,” with sales on Xbox consoles, accessories, software, and more.

Microsoft is offering a $100 discount on select Xbox One consoles from Nov. 18 through Nov. 26, according to Xbox Wire. That means gamers can snag a 1TB Xbox One X for $400, its lowest price ever. Or they can get the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle for only $200. That includes a 1TB console, a copy of “Minecraft,” a Minecraft Starter Pack, and a Minecraft Creators Pack.

People who already own Xbox consoles can get $10 off select controllers, including ones made via Xbox Design Lab from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26. Additionally, Microsoft is offering a free digital copy of “Gears of War 4” when someone buys an Xbox One S, Xbox One X, or Xbox wireless controller at participating retailers.

Meanwhile, Xbox Live Gold members can get a head start on all the savings thanks to an early access offer that begins on Nov. 15. People without a Gold subscription can get one month for $1 between Nov. 15 and Nov. 30 or save 40% on a three-month subscription between Nov. 22 through Nov. 26. Microsoft also announced during its recent X018 event it’s offering one month of Xbox Game Pass for just $1 between Nov. 10 and Jan. 3.

Lastly, Microsoft is offering discounts on a number of Xbox titles from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30, including:

“Forza Horizon 4” for up to 35% off

“Forza Motorsport 7” for up to 50% off

“State of Decay 2” for 35% off

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” for 35% off

“Sea of Thieves” for 50% off

“Super Lucky’s Tale” for 35% off

“Disneyland Adventures” for 35% off

“Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure” for 35% off

“Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection” for 35% off