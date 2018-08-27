Microsoft Launching Xbox All-Access Financing Program

Xbox One X Console Controller Front Tilt Top
CREDIT: Microsoft

Last week, there were rumors Microsoft is launching a new monthly financing program called Xbox All-Access that bundles an Xbox One console with Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass for a monthly fee. That program is real, GamesBeat reports. While the outlet links to a Xbox blog post that apparently isn’t live yet, there is an All-Access page up on the Microsoft Store.

Xbox All-Access reportedly gives subscribers a Xbox One X or Xbox One S, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass for no upfront cost as long as they sign up for a 2-year contract. The Xbox One S plan starts at $22/month, while the Xbox One X plan starts at $35. But, GamesBeat points out that’s less than you’d pay if you bought all of those products separately.

All-Access is not a leasing program, GamesBeat said. Instead, it’s similar to how smartphone plans work. All-Access members own the consoles they finance, while the monthly fee covers the cost of both the hardware and the services. The deal reportedly works with any Xbox One hardware or bundle.

Of course, there are a few caveats. If you want to break the contract before the two years are up, you’ll have to pay the remaining cost of the hardware. Plus, Microsoft says it’s a “limited-time offer” and it’s only available to “qualified customers.” Anyone interested in the deal has to apply for a Dell Preferred Account.

Microsoft told Variety in a recent interview it wants to “reduce the friction and barriers for people who want to play games,” and All-Access could be a good way to do so, while also boosting Xbox Live and Game Pass subscriptions. Game Pass members spend 20% more time playing after signing up for the service, Microsoft said. The company also saw a 40% increase in how many games a subscriber plays, and franchises with multiple entries saw a significant increase in purchases if one of the titles was offered through Game Pass.

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft Launching Xbox All-Access Financing Program

  • 'Stonehearth': How to Say Goodbye to

    'Stonehearth:' How to Say Goodbye to Your Unrealized Dream Game

  • 'Madden NFL 19': What is the

    What is the Madden Championship Series?

  • The coast guard patrols the St

    Terrifying Video Captures Audio of 'Madden NFL 19' Shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.

  • Police barricade a street near Jacksonville

    Multiple Fatalities at 'Madden NFL 19' Tournament Live Stream in Jacksonville

  • 'Robust Competition System' Coming To 'Fortnite'

    'Robust Competition System' Coming to 'Fortnite' This Fall

