Xbox Working on Subscription Service That Includes Console, Xbox Live, Game Pass (Report)

Microsoft is working on a new monthly subscription service called Xbox All Access which would bundle an Xbox console, Xbox Live and Game Pass into a single monthly charge with a two-year contract, according to a Windows Central report.

According to the website, customers would pay from $22 to $35 a month, depending on which console they wanted, to get an Xbox One or Xbox X along with the Xbox Live online service and Xbox Game Pass gaming subscription. If true, the total cost would be more than paying for the console and Live upfront and then monthly for Game Pass, but that’s not unusual for a contract subscription.

The site believes official news of the service could arrive in the coming weeks.

The rumored news comes as Microsoft continues to expand and push its Game Pass service, which gives subscribers unfettered access to the games on its service until the subscription runs out. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that it was launching the beta for a Game Pass app that allows users to search through the Game Pass library and start downloads on their Xbox. The company also announced that the “Master Chief Collection” was coming to the service and that it was kicking off a sale for Game Pass which gave new users the service for two months for $2.

During E3, Microsoft announced it was they were expanding the titles coming to Game Pass on launch day. Speaking to Variety following the Microsoft keynote, Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s vice president over gaming, said eventually bringing the service to Windows would be a natural evolution. He also said that the success of the service has been “awesome.”

Variety reached out to Microsoft for comment, but have not heard back.