All of X018’s Many Game Trailers and Videos (Watch)

CREDIT: Microsoft

Over the weekend Microsoft hosted its annual XO event — X018 this year — in Mexico City, announcing some interesting news, updating folks on a bunch of games and showing off a slew of new trailers. You can read all about it in our news roundup, or if you’re more of a watcher, you can see all of the trailers they showed off right below.

Videos include a look at new content for a number of games such as “Forza Horizon 4,” “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “Devil May Cry 5,” “State of Decay 2,” and “Kingdom Hearts III.”

There are also some first looks, including “Void Bastards,” which was announced at the show.

And plenty of new trailers like the ones for “Just Cause 4,” and “Battlefield V.”

“Forza Horizon 4″ is getting its first expansion in the form oF Fortune Island, which is scheduled to debut on Dec. 13 on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider” narrative director Jason Dozois and senior associate producer Jo Dahan showed off the first of seven monthly DLC releases for the game, The Forge.

“Devil May Cry 5’s” Void Mode, a new training option for the game, was shown off as well as the bonus Devil Breaker weapons that come with the Deluxe Edition of “Devil May Cry 5.”

We got a look at a new trailer for “Just Cause 4.”

“State of Decay 2’s” upcoming Zedhunter Pack was shown off before its Nov. 16 release.

That’s right, Winnie the Pooh is coming to “Kingdom Hearts III.”

This new “Battlefield V” trailer shows off what the game will look like while running on the Xbox One X.

The rumors were true, “PUBG” is coming to the Xbox Game Pass.

Our first look at “Void Bastards.”

A new mode unveiled for the upcoming “Crackdown 3.”

The wonderful “Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, an arena mode for “Sea of Thieves.”

Cats and pandas living together … in “Minecraft.”

Xbox Game Pass is getting a lot of games, here’s a look at them.

  • All of X018's Many Game Trailers

    All of X018's Many Game Trailers and Videos (Watch)

  • Here's Sony's PlayStation Black Friday 2018

    PlayStation Black Friday 2018 Deals Deliver Massive Console, PSVR Discounts

  • Could Valve Be Working on its

    Valve May Be Working on VR 'Half-Life' Game, New VR Headset (Rumor)

  • 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Shambles Mindlessly

    Video Game Review: ‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’

  • Sci-Fi Strategy Shooter 'Void Bastards' Coming

    Irrational Games Co-Founder Unveils Sci-Fi Strategy Shooter 'Void Bastards'

  • Microsoft Acquires 'The Bard's Tale' Developer

    Microsoft Acquires 'The Bard's Tale' Developer inXile Entertainment

  • Everything You Missed During The Microsoft

    Everything You Missed During The Microsoft X018 Event

