Microsoft Bringing Back Annual X0 Event This November

Microsoft is holding a new X0 event in November, Xbox’s Phil Spencer announced on an episode of Inside Xbox.

X018 takes place Saturday, Nov. 10 in Mexico City alongside the fourth-annual Xbox FanFest. It will celebrate all things Xbox with news, first looks, and more from both first party and third party developers.

“When we look back at the history of Xbox, one of the things that’s so critically important to us, the team, is just the connection we’ve had with the fans over the years,” Spencer said. “And I think the teams have done an amazing job building these regular fan fests that we have at the big events. But we thought about is there something that we used to do that we could bring back? That was more predictable, so that more people could think about the news that might come, and we’re bringing back X0.”

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend Xbox FanFest. Microsoft will also livestream all of the festivities on Mixer and stream the X0 event in a special episode of Inside Xbox from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. DF/CT so fans worldwide can watch.

Spencer also revealed that Microsoft is bringing keyboard and mouse support to Xbox One. It will only be available on a case-by-case basis. Game developers have to implement the feature themselves. Digital Extremes’ online role-playing game “Warframe” will be the first to offer keyboard and mouse support when it becomes available. However, Microsoft is teaming up with Razer to bring the “best possible” experience to players and said it will reveal more about that collaboration soon.