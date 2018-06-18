2K Reveals ‘WWE 2K19’ Cover Star AJ Styles, $1 Million Challenge

AJ Styles is the cover superstar for upcoming wrestling game “WWE 2K19” and he’s issuing a million dollar challenge to fans, publisher Take-Two Interactive announced Monday.

The game comes out Oct. 9 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. To celebrate, 2K will give away $1 million to whoever can beat “The Phenomenal One” — who happens to be a gamer himself — inside the digital ring.

To enter the “WWE 2K19” Million Dollar Challenge, fans will first have to beat a to-be-announced new mode within the game. Then, they’ll have to submit a promotional video demonstrating why they will beat Styles in a match. If they then make it to the semifinal round of competition and beat three other semifinalists, they’ll get to compete one-on-one against Style for the million.

As a gamer, Styles said it’s a dream come true to be selected as the “WWE 2K19” cover superstar. “From Seth Rollins last year to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar, I am honored to join this incredible list of past ‘WWE 2K’ cover superstars and put my own unique stamp on the franchise,” he said in a press release. “Get ready to join me in the virtual ring, because ‘WWE 2K19’ and the ‘WWE 2K19’ Million Dollar Challenge will be nothing short of phenomenal!”

Interested participants can find contest rules and additional info at wwe.2k.com/milliondollarchallenge/rules. 2K will make with announcements about the competition later this year.

2K also announced details about “WWE 2K19’s” deluxe and collector’s editions on Monday. People who buy the deluxe edition will get early access to the game, along with in-game bonuses, four days before launch. They also get access to the season pass and to pre-order bonus digital content. Details on both are coming this summer.

Meanwhile, the collector’s edition includes early access and all of the deluxe edition content, plus access to collector’s edition digital content, exclusive and rare physical collectibles, and limited edition WWE SuperCard content.