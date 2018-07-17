Play as Wrecking Ball in ‘Overwatch’ Starting July 24

The adorable hamster hero Wrecking Ball is coming to “Overwatch” in one week, according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.

Wrecking Ball, aka Hammond, is bringing lots of special moves to the MMO on July 24, after spending some time on the “Overwatch” Public Test Region since last month.

Beware of small mammals. 🐹 Wrecking Ball rolls into the fight 07.24.18 pic.twitter.com/woK0saBlAq — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 17, 2018

As a tank character, Wrecking Ball’s role is to protect allies and hold the front line, and this new character can do just that with his quad cannons, mines, and adaptive shields. With the Piledriver move, Wrecking Ball slams down to the ground, which pulls in enemies and deals damage accordingly. His Ultimate Ability is a move called Minefield, in which he deploys a huge field of mines set off by proximity.

If you’re wondering how a hamster can deal all this damage, Hammond is actually a “tinkerer,” and usually lets his iron-clad mech, a comparably giant ball that kind of looks like a Star Wars droid, do the talking… er, fighting.

Since Wrecking Ball’s reveal on June 28, the “Overwatch” official Twitter account has been sharing lots of fan art of the new hero, a sign he is already quite popular.

Perhaps that popularity will surge further after next week.

Wrecking Ball will be “Overwatch’s” 28th hero.

On a related note, the Blizzard Entertainment developers of the new character will be holding a behind-the-scenes panel about the making of Wrecking Ball at San Diego Comic Con on Friday.