‘World War 3’ Gets An Explosive New Gameplay Trailer

Developer The Farm 51 (“Get Even,” “Painkiller: Hell & Damnation”) released a new gameplay trailer on Monday for its upcoming multiplayer shooter “World War 3” and it’s chock full of bombast and tanks.

“World War 3” is an online FPS that uses tactics, techniques, and procedures inspired by true combat engagements. It features national armed forces, real locations, full body awareness, and a robust customization system. It’s launching with two modes called Warzone and Recon. Warzone, as the name implies, is a large-scale battlefield with infantry, armored vehicles, and more, while Recon is “World War 3’s” battle royale mode. The Farm 51 said it’s working in cooperation with military R&D centers and consultants to develop the game.

“World War 3’s” closed beta tests are “right around the corner,” The Farm 51 said. In the meantime, fans can check the game out during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this week. It’s also making a stop at PAX West in Seattle, Wash. on Aug. 31-Sept. 3. It will launch as a Steam Early Access title later this year and it will have a “soft price,” The Farm 51 said. There are no loot boxes or pay-to-win-mechanics.