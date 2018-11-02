You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘World of Warcraft: Classic’ Dated For Summer 2019 Release, Demo Out Now

Blizzard announced a release date for “World of Warcraft: Classic” today, confirming that it will debut in summer 2019.

The upcoming “classic” take on the popular MMORPG is playable at BlizzCon 2018. However, there will also be a special “World of Warcraft: Classic” demo available for attendees who didn’t get a chance to make it out to the event.

Anyone with a Virtual Ticket or regular BlizzCon 2018 attendee ticket will be able to download the demo at home. The demo comes with a 60 minute playtime limit as well as a 90 minute cooldown period, where you’ll need to wait a bit of time before logging in to play again. Players will begin at level 15 to get a good feel for what the game will over and will be capped at level 19.

Upon the game’s full release, it will be included free to anyone with a “World of Warcraft” subscription, which means new players who join the game will have access to the entirety of the “Warcraft” catalogue when opening a new account for “World of Warcraft: Classic” without paying an additional fee.

The spotlight wasn’t solely on “Classic” during the BlizzCon 2018 keynote, however. Additionally, a new “World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth” cinematic debuted during the keynote. The Lost Honor cinematic explores Saurfang, the Horde general, who was captured at the conclusion of the Battle for Lordaeron. The clip was meant to help set up the story that’s meant to unfold in the upcoming Tides of Vengeance patch, which will be releasing in the next few months.

