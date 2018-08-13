You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘World of Tanks’ to Hold Massive Fan Event in Chicago Next Month

CREDIT: Wargaming

Massively multiplayer online game “World of Tanks: Mercenaries” is holding a fan event in Chicago’s Cantigny Park on Sept. 15, developer Wargaming announced on Monday.

Wargaming’s Chicago-based team, Wargaming West, is hosting the event. Attendees can jump into the game and play at multiple stations throughout the park. They can also grab in-game codes and merchandise via raffles, giveaways, and in-game competitions. Additionally, Wargaming West will give special presentations where it will talk about its development process and offer a sneak peek at upcoming “Mercenaries” content.

Attendees can also check out some real-life tanks during private tours of Cantigny Park’s newly-redesigned First Division Museum, which is dedicated to the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division. There will also be races, tank-themed sporting events, an obstacle course, a coloring station for kids, and more.

“Outdoor activities are dependent upon the weather, but our fingers are firmly crossed for sunshine and blue skies!” Wargaming said.

The first 200 people who RSVP will get some Wargaming goodies, including in-game codes. Meanwhile, “World of Tanks” fans who can’t make it to Chicago can participate in contests and giveaways on social media via the #WargamingCantigny hashtag.

“World of Tanks” first launched on PC in 2010. It later came to Xbox consoles in 2014 and PlayStation 4 in 2016. It reportedly had 140 million players in on PC in 2016, and it currently has 15 million on consoles. “Mercenaries” is reportedly the game’s biggest update to-date. It introduces the new Mercenary nation, revamped maps, new vehicles, a tweaked user interface, and an all-new story campaign. It came out June 26 exclusively on PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

