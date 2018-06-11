‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ to Take Place in the 1980s

In a new “Wolfenstein” sequel from MachineGames, players will battle Nazis in an alternate future. The co-op game will star BJ Blazcewiz’s twin daughters and take place in Paris, France, during the 1980s.

This story is developing.

The 2018 Bethesda E3 Showcase took place Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. PT. The publisher premiered its full “Fallout 76” trailer during Xbox’s briefing on Sunday.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

