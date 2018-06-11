‘Wolfenstein,’ ‘Prey’ Are Coming to VR

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Arkane Studios/Bethesda

Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday.

“Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be available as a standalone VR game in 2019.

Meanwhile, “Prey’s” “Typhon Hunter” pits protagonist Morgan Yu against those pesky shapeshifting mimics. The new competitive mode will be available later this summer as part of the Mooncrash DLC or in the “Prey” Digital Deluxe edition. Of course, it’s available outside of VR as well.

“Typhon Hunter” also comes with a solo escape room VR mode called “TranStar VR.” It lets you step into the space boots of a TranStar employee to solve puzzles in “Prey’s” gorgeous environments. It will also be available later this summer as a free update with Mooncrash or the “Prey” Digital Deluxe Edition.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • 'Fallout Shelter' Available Now on PS4

    'Fallout Shelter' Available Now on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

    Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday. “Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be […]

  • Fallout 76

    'Fallout 76' Will Be 'Entirely Online,' Releases November

    Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday. “Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be […]

  • 'Wolfenstein,' 'Prey' Are Coming to VR

    'Wolfenstein,' 'Prey' Are Coming to VR

    Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday. “Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be […]

  • Keegan Michael Key Shows Off 'Skyrim'

    Keegan Michael Key Shows Off the 'Skyrim' on Alexa That Doesn't Exist

    Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday. “Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be […]

  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

    'Wolfenstein: Youngblood' to Take Place in the 1980s

    Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday. “Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be […]

  • Elder Scrolls Online

    New 'Wolf Hunter' Dungeon DLC, More Coming to 'ESO'

    Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday. “Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be […]

  • DLC, New Game Plus Coming to

    DLC, New Game Plus Coming to Arkane Studios' 'Prey'

    Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday. “Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad