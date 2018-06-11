‘Wolfenstein,’ ‘Prey’ Are Coming to VR

Bethesda announced two brand-new virtual reality experiences based on its popular “Wolfenstein” and “Prey” franchises during its E3 2018 press conference on Sunday.

“Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot” places you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to wreak havoc on Nazis forces in Paris by turning their own machines against them. It will be available as a standalone VR game in 2019.

Meanwhile, “Prey’s” “Typhon Hunter” pits protagonist Morgan Yu against those pesky shapeshifting mimics. The new competitive mode will be available later this summer as part of the Mooncrash DLC or in the “Prey” Digital Deluxe edition. Of course, it’s available outside of VR as well.

“Typhon Hunter” also comes with a solo escape room VR mode called “TranStar VR.” It lets you step into the space boots of a TranStar employee to solve puzzles in “Prey’s” gorgeous environments. It will also be available later this summer as a free update with Mooncrash or the “Prey” Digital Deluxe Edition.

