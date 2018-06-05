‘Wolfenstein II’ Soundtrack Now Available on YouTube

Looking for some music to get you through your Tuesday? You can stream the entire “Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” soundtrack on YouTube right now.

The “Wolfenstein II” OST is 41 tracks of rock ‘n’ roll, dark ambient tracks, and cinematic scores that spans over two hours. It was composed by long-time Bethesda collaborator Mick Gordon and features award-winning composer Martin Stig Andersen. Gordon has created music for a number of first-person shooters during his career, including “Wolfenstein: The New Order,” the 2016 “Doom” reboot, and “Lawbreakers.”

“Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Oct. 17 and continued the story of war veteran and general badass William “B.J.” Blazkowicz. It envisions an alternate reality where Nazis won World War II and occupied America. A Nintendo Switch version comes out June 29.

The soundtrack was nominated for best music in a game at the 2018 New York Game Awards and outstanding achievement in original music composition at the 2018 DICE Awards. It will be available on iTunes, Google Play Music, Amazon, and Spotify on June 19.