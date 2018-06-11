New ‘Wolf Hunter’ Dungeon DLC, More Coming to ‘ESO’

ZeniMax Online announced two upcoming DLC releases for ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ at Bethesda’s E3 presser on Sunday night.

The first, called “Wolf Hunter,” is a paid dungeon-based update involving werewolves. Another expansion, called “Murkmire,” will be centered around additional story content.

This story is developing.

The 2018 Bethesda E3 Showcase took place Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. PT. The publisher premiered its full “Fallout 76” trailer during Xbox’s briefing on Sunday.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

