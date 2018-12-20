×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sims Creator Will Wright Set to Teach Class in Game Design

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: MasterClass

Will Wright never really saw himself as a game developer, he is, he believes, more of a toy-maker.  Now the man behind The Sims, SimCity, SimAnts, and countless other seminal titles, is ready to teach his unique game design approach through an online course through the education-start-up service MasterClass.

The course, spread out over 20 video lessons of about 20 to 30 minutes each, will delve into the design aspects and psychology of making video games as taught by Wright.

“It’s not so much about getting started as a game designer or about programming or the technical aspects, it’s more about the design aspects,” he told Variety in a recent interview. “How do you approach developing a game from a designer’s perspective? How do you integrate systems? How do you gauge a person’s interactive experiences?”

Wright said MasterClass — which offers online classes from a wide range of creators including famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, chef Gordon Ramsay, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood — approached him about the idea of teaching a class through their service and he was intrigued with the idea, instantly approaching it from the perspective of a designer.

Related

“I’ve given a lot of talks over the years, but it was an interesting challenge for me to try to create a class about my approach to game design,” he said. “Everytime I give a talk it forces me to sit down and think about the process, how I create games.”

While still at Maxis and EA, Wright’s talks at events like the Game Developers Conference were often highlights of days packed with entertaining, thought-provoking presentations. During those years, he often interrupted his own talks with brief snapshots of Russian space history that he called the Russian Space Minute. While he said his MasterClass won’t include any of those, he said he might still make some references to the Russian space program.

His hope is that game developers in the middle of their careers take his course, those, he said, are the sort of developers who will likely get the most out of it. The course is mostly videos, with some workbook stuff thrown in for good measure. While it’s a video-focused course, Wright said it isn’t just his head talking at you. There are a lot of visuals and he even critiques other game designs with game design students, on camera.

Wright’s work as an online teacher, doesn’t mean he’s done with active game development. He’s still working on “Proxi” an odd sort of creation that promises to build a game of sorts out of a player’s memories. The smartphone app is a “simulation of an Artificial Intelligence based on your memories and interaction with the game,” according to the official website. While the app was initially set for a 2018 release, the website now shows a 2019 release.

“The idea is that you enter memories from your life and it tried to build a map of your id,” Wright said.

It doesn’t sound a lot like a game, but most of Wright’s biggest hits never did, from “The Sims'” take on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, to how “Spore” was in some ways the gamification of documentary “Powers of Ten.”

“They don’t sound like games,” he said. “I think maybe toys are a better term, because games have a win state. That’s my style, the sort of games I tend to be attracted to.”

Wright said his studio, Gallium Artistic Services, has about ten people working on “Proxi.” “We’re targeting releaser for about a year from now,” he said. “We’re getting many parts of it working right now, and stuff like that.”

As for the class, Wright seems happy with the shape it ultimately took.

“It was very interesting and challenging for me,” he said. “I was very pleased with how it turned out.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Gaming

  • Sims Creator Will Wright Set to

    Sims Creator Will Wright Set to Teach Class in Game Design

    Will Wright never really saw himself as a game developer, he is, he believes, more of a toy-maker.  Now the man behind The Sims, SimCity, SimAnts, and countless other seminal titles, is ready to teach his unique game design approach through an online course through the education-start-up service MasterClass. The course, spread out over 20 [...]

  • 'This War of Mine' Dev 11

    'This War of Mine' Dev 11 Bit Studios Raises Over $500,000 For Charity

    “This War of Mine” developer 11 Bit Studios raised more than $500,000 for charity since the game’s launch in November 2014, it announced on Thursday. Once the game launched, 11 Bit joined forces with War Child, a British nonproft dedicated to helping children affected by conflict, and created charity downloadable content. The DLC featured war-themed [...]

  • 'Atlas' Early Release Delayed Second Time,

    'Atlas' Early Release Delayed Second Time, Now Set for Friday

    After suffering through a week’s delay, fans of “Atlas” discovered after the new release time for the pirate massively multiplayer online game had passed, that it was being delayed a second time, this time pushed back to Friday.The delay happened after the official countdown for the game had been sitting at zero for about an hour, [...]

  • 'Halo' Studio Teaming With Nonprofit To

    Nonprofit Creates 'Halo'-Themed Bionic Arms for Children to Use as Prosthetics

    Developer 343 Industries is teaming with the nonprofit Limbitless Solutions to create “Halo”-themed, 3D-printed prosthetics for children, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday. Beginning in 2019, Limbitless will offer two special “Halo” bionic arms. One is a recreation of the Master Chief’s iconic green Mk. VI armor. The other is a “multiplayer” variant [...]

  • NPD: Early 'Call of Duty' Launch

    NPD: Early 'Call of Duty' Launch Led to Flat November Sales

    Spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards was flat in November 2018 at $2.7 billion compared to the same time last year, according to market research company The NPD Group. And it might be thanks to “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” While total industry spending was reportedly flat, it did see [...]

  • Razer Debuts Razer Turret, Xbox One's

    Razer Turret, Xbox One's Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, Costs $250

    The Razer Turret is Razer’s wireless keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One, and it’s coming in Q1 2019. Razer broke the news Wednesday afternoon, showcasing the hotly-anticipated peripheral that offers Xbox One owners a new way to enjoy their games. It offers a 2.4 GHz wireless connection via single dongle for the mouse and [...]

  • Halo Head Bonnie Ross Named 2019

    Halo Head Bonnie Ross Named 2019 AIAS Hall of Fame Inductee

    “I don’t think I would still be at Microsoft or in technology if I hadn’t found gaming.” Bonnie Ross, Microsoft Corporate vice president and head of 343 Industries, will be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame in February 2019 for her work in video games, in helping to expand [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad