Nintendo Switch Online Won’t Be Launching Until Late Tuesday

Nintendo Tuesday announced that its paid Nintendo Switch Online service will launch “later this evening,” and that to prepare for the launch it will be taking the Switch eShop offline starting at 8 p.m. ET. It’s expected to be unavailable for up to three hours, it said, putting the launch of Switch Online about 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Nintendo Switch Online comes with a seven-day free trial for all Nintendo Account holders. The official website for the service notes that it will cost $4 for a month, $8 for three months and $20 for a year. A family membership, which supports up to seven others in a family group, will run for $35 for a year.

The service includes cloud save support — but if you let it lapse your saves will disappear, online support for some games, discounts, and access to Nintendo Entertainment System games. Nintendo still hasn’t explained which games will require the service to play online, nor has the company detailed which games will support cloud saves. That information is expected sometime following the launch of the service.

You can read more about the nuance of the service, which includes a number of odd details, in our Nintendo Switch Online guide.

