Play ‘Westworld Mobile’ Starting June 21

“Westworld Mobile” will be available for download on Thursday, according to a tweet from the App store that was retweeted from the official Twitter handle of the game.

Players take the role of a new Delos employee in the upcoming “Westworld Mobile.” Players can manage the park from the hit HBO series “Westworld” and all of its locations, such as Sweetwater, Escalante, and Las Mudas.

Managing the hosts is a big part of the job too, and players can even customize the hosts props, appearances, and even their reveries— gestures that hosts develop in spite of their memories being wiped, a key feature noted in the first season of the TV series.

Players can also match hosts to guests, determining which hosts will best meet the needs whether that means fulfilling their sense of adventure or, erm, other desires.

Players can also interact with familiar characters from the television series such as Dolores, Bernard, Dr. Ford, and Maeve, among others.

“Westworld Mobile” will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play store. You can pre-register now to unlock extra features, such as early access to the host Lawrence and extra coins and gems, on the game’s official website.