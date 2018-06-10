Microsoft Acquires ‘We Happy Few’ Developer

Microsoft has acquired Compulsion Games, the developers of “We Happy Few,” according to an announcement made at the Xbox E3 Briefing Sunday.

“We Happy Few” is set in a dystopian city in which the inhabitants are forced to take Joy, medication which keeps them docile. The player’s objective is to escape the city, which requires blending in to avoid detection, or risk getting attacked by the populace.

New details of the storyline were also revealed in an all-new trailer for E3 2018.

The title is set for release August 10, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

This story is developing.

