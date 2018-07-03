‘We Are’ Releases Videos from Women in Games Panels

The ESA Foundation released a series of videos related to women in the games industry on the website of their We Are initiative.
The objective of We Are is to connect women in the games industry, while recognizing their impact and legacy and inspiring more women to contribute to the industry. The We Are initiative was created with the partnership of Red Bull Media House. This objective is in line with the ESA Foundation’s larger goals to “create positive social impact” and “support geographically diverse projects and programs that benefit grantees of all ages, races and religions.”
The panels were originally held at E3 2018, and feature prominent women in the industry discussing various topics and offering their own insight gained from their work. The speakers represent a multitude of game companies, from 343 Industries to Naughty Dog to indie studios.
The ESA Foundation’s executive director, Anastasia Staten, explained why representation from women in the games industry is important to the organization.
“Inspiring new female voices and talent to join the video game industry begins with showcasing the legacy of women and the impact they continue to have on video games,” stated Staten in a press release. “Only 21% of game developers are women, but their contributions to video games are immeasurable. This initiative is about showing the next generation the difference they can make and guiding them on the path to make it happen.”
The following panels are available to watch on the We Are website:
Journey Into Games: KiKi Wolfkill, Liz Fiacco, and Christina Hamilton discuss their very different backgrounds that led them to working in the gaming industry.
The World of Esports: Influential women in the esports industry share how they got started, and how more women can join in.
Small Studios, Big Ideas: Three influential women from Funomena, Double Fine Productions, and Media Molecule speak about indie games development.
Content Creators Talk Games: Popular streamers Sonja Ried, Meghan Camarena, and Mari Takahashi  talk about the challenges of creating content.
Voice Acting and Performance Capture: Janina Gavanker discusses her experience voicing Iden Versio in “Star Wars: Battlefront II.”
The ESA Foundation also offers scholarships to women and minorities looking to work in the field of video games. In 2017, the ESA Foundation received a $100,000 contribution from Bethesda.

