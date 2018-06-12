You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Nintendo’s ‘Super Smash Bros. Invitational’ Tournament Right Here

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety.

The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event will be hosted by four announcers: TKbreezy, Vish, VikkiKitty, and Jordan Kent. The invitational will feature a variety of modes, play styles, and a few surprise guests, Nintendo said.

Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is slated for release on December 7, 2018. It will support eight-player multiplayer, the classic GameCube controller, and new Amiibo figures.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • 'Rage 2' Designed to Deliver on

    'Rage 2' Designed to Deliver on the Promise of 'Rage'

    Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety. The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event […]

  • Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018

    Watch Nintendo's 'Super Smash Bros. Invitational' Tournament Right Here

    Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety. The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event […]

  • E3 Trailer: "Dragonball FighterZ" Releasing this

    E3 Trailer: 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Releasing This Year on Switch

    Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety. The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event […]

  • You Can Play 'Super Smash Bros.

    You Can Play 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' With a Gamecube Controller

    Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety. The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event […]

  • Here's the Full Roster For 'Smash

    'Smash Bros. Ultimate' Features Every Series Character (Here's the Full Roster)

    Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety. The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event […]

  • Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate

    E3 Trailer: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' for Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety. The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event […]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    Nintendo Confirms 'Fortnite' for Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety. The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad