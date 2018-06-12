Watch Nintendo’s ‘Super Smash Bros. Invitational’ Tournament Right Here

Nintendo’s holding a massive double-elimination esports tournament today at E3: the Super Smash Bros. Invitational. It will begin immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals, which begin at 1 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live here at Variety.

The competition’s roster features ZeRo, Mr. R, Abadango, MkLeo, Mang0, Lucky, Plup, and Armada. The event will be hosted by four announcers: TKbreezy, Vish, VikkiKitty, and Jordan Kent. The invitational will feature a variety of modes, play styles, and a few surprise guests, Nintendo said.

Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is slated for release on December 7, 2018. It will support eight-player multiplayer, the classic GameCube controller, and new Amiibo figures.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.