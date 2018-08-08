Watch Nintendo’s ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Direct Here

Nintendo is hosting a Direct presentation with more news on “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Wednesday, and you can watch it all right here.

The stream starts at 7 a.m. PT, so get your popcorn (or breakfast cereal) ready. Nintendo isn’t even hinting at what will be revealed about “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” just yet. So whether we’re getting a new character added to the already impressive roster (which includes all previous Smash characters and two new ones— “Metroid’s” Ridley and “Splatoon’s” Inkling) or some other big reveal remains to be seen.

Masahiro Sakurai, the game director of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is hosting the livestream presentation.

We know for the new “Smash Bros.” for the Nintendo Switch that all previous Amiibos will be supported, as well as any Nintendo GameCube controller. If you lost yours, don’t worry— Nintendo plans to release new controllers for sale for that old school play style you crave.

We also know that the game’s release date is set for Dec. 7, as revealed during Nintendo’s E3 Direct.

While you’re waiting for the stream to start, be sure to check out our extensive coverage of E3 2018 if you’re out of the loop— or just sit tight.

Can’t watch the stream? Not to worry, Variety will cover all of the highlights.