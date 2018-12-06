How to Watch the Game Awards, See it Live Here

The Game Awards kicks off at Thursday night in LA, live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

We’ll be covering the show from the red carpet to the final trailer, but you can also watch along right here on this 4K livestream.

If you’re not able to use the above YouTube stream, you can also follow along on Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and just about anything else that streams video tonight.

The stream begins at 8:30 PM ET, in the meantime read up on the news we expect to be dropped, and the winners we think might be taking home an award.

