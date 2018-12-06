How to Watch the Game Awards, See it Live Here

The “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” official soundtrack is coming to digital download and streaming services worldwide on Dec. 14. With more traditional video game tracks contributed by composer Jack Wall (“Mass Effect,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3”) the compilation also includes new swinging jazz tunes, a new arrangement of the Zombies mode [...]
Activision is offering a new Battle Edition for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” that features the game’s multiplayer and Blackout game modes only, it announced on Thursday. This leaner version of the first-person shooter is available to PC gamers exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net for a limited introductory price of $30. It includes the full [...]
Xbox’s Phil Spencer took the stage recently at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco to discuss Microsoft’s Project xCloud. During the talk, he noted that the team is indeed interested in implementing the Xbox Game Pass with the upcoming cloud-based platform. Project xCloud, revealed in October, is Microsoft’s new global [...]
The Game Awards kicks off at Thursday night in LA, live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. We’ll be covering the show from the red carpet to the final trailer, but you can also watch along right here on this 4K livestream. If you’re not able to use the above YouTube stream, you can [...]
The Game Awards thriving success isn’t just fueled by a love of the year’s past best video games and the awards they receive, but also the look at what’s to come. This year, the mix seems especially rich, soaked in a slew of big news, new games, and trailers. We’ve put together both a look [...]
The mysterious iceberg that recently appeared on “Fortnite’s” map has collided with the island, ushering in the battle royale game’s seventh season, an all-new Battle Pass, Creative Mode, and more. Developer Epic Games revealed the Creative Mode earlier this week. It allows players to “design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new [...]
Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) is back with another incredible short based on a popular video game. The last time Vogt-Roberts worked up a live-action version of a video game was his “Destiny 2” short shot in Detroit. This time he’s taking on “PUBG.” The video is both an amazing adaptation of the gameplay of [...]