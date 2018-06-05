Watch ‘Destiny 2’ Second Year Unveil Right Here

Bungie plans to layout the details for the second year of “Destiny 2” gaming content today in during a YouTube and Twitch livestream. You can watch along right here in the video below. Make sure to check back for the news as Variety breaks it out and down live.

On Monday Bungie posted a teaser trailer for something called Forsaken on Twitter , writing that “tomorrow, the second year of ‘Destiny 2’ will be revealed.”

In the very short trailer, we catch a glimpse of two ships and then two guardians dropping to the ground to stroll toward the camera amidst some space wreckage. The video ends with the words “Destiny 2 Forsaken” displayed above a yellow symbol and a reminder of when Tuesday’s livestream kicks off.

Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg recently confirmed in an earnings call that “Destiny 2” would receive a “major expansion” at the end of this year. Given the success of 2015’s “The Taken King,” and the fact that only two seasons’ worth of content was included in the “Destiny 2” season pass, it seems reasonable to speculate that the game will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps with a larger, more cinematic story expansion that will cost players somewhere in the $40 range.

“Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” was released last month. Both “Warmind” and the previous DLC event, “Curse of Osiris,” were developed in large part by the Activision-owned studio Vicarious Visions.

“Destiny 2: Forsaken” launches on September XX for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

 

 

 

