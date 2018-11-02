BlizzCon 2018’s Opening Ceremony (Watch)

This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.”

You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected to last about an hour, right here and then stick around as we cover the news of the day, and the show, which runs through the weekend. Variety will also have plenty of deep dives into the day’s news with upcoming interviews and features. And of course, this year’s conclusion to the show is going to feature not one musical act, but three. You can read all about that and the work going into BlizzCon and its expansion right here.

Online viewers can tune in for free to see the pre-show and opening ceremony on the BlizzCon All-Access Channel starting at 10:30 a.m. PT. This time around free livestreams will also be made available on Blizzcon.Com, via the BlizzCon mobile app for Android and iOS and using the BlizzCon TV app and the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app. There are also more than 100 third-party channels streaming this year’s show.

For a full rundown of everything going on at this year’s show and how you can catch it, make sure to check out Blizzard’s official and very detailed guide.