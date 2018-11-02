You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BlizzCon 2018’s Opening Ceremony (Watch)

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.”

You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected to last about an hour, right here and then stick around as we cover the news of the day, and the show, which runs through the weekend. Variety will also have plenty of deep dives into the day’s news with upcoming interviews and features. And of course, this year’s conclusion to the show is going to feature not one musical act, but three. You can read all about that and the work going into BlizzCon and its expansion right here.

Online viewers can tune in for free to see the pre-show and opening ceremony on the BlizzCon All-Access Channel starting at 10:30 a.m. PT. This time around free livestreams will also be made available on Blizzcon.Com, via the BlizzCon mobile app for Android and iOS and using the BlizzCon TV app and the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app. There are also more than 100 third-party channels streaming this year’s show.

For a full rundown of everything going on at this year’s show and how you can catch it, make sure to check out Blizzard’s official and very detailed guide.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Gaming

  • BlizzCon 2018's Opening Ceremony (Watch)

    BlizzCon 2018's Opening Ceremony (Watch)

    This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.” You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected […]

  • Sean Bean Drone

    Sean Bean Stars in 'Hitman 2' Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

    This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.” You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected […]

  • 'Star Trek Fleet Command' Brings Trek

    'Star Trek Fleet Command' Brings Trek Universe to Mobile in November

    This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.” You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected […]

  • 'Battlefield V' Launch Maps Detailed in

    'Battlefield V' Eight Launch Maps Detailed in New Trailer

    This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.” You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected […]

  • 2018-05-16 / Photo: Robert Paul for

    Esports Is Getting Bigger Every Year -- So Where Are All The Women?

    This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.” You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected […]

  • 'Diablo III' on Nintendo Switch Gets

    'Diablo III' on Nintendo Switch Gets Adorable Amiibo

    This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.” You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected […]

  • Here's All The News From Today's

    Here's All The News From Today's 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Direct

    This year’s BlizzCon kicks off on Friday with the annual opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PT, an event that is expected to be packed with news for all things Blizzard, including “Diablo,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” and “World of Warcraft.” You can watch the entire ceremony in the stream, which is expected […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad