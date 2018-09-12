Watch The BlizzCon 2018 All-Access Kickoff Show

Blizzard will be giving plans a brief glimpse at what to expect from BlizzCon 2018 with the event’s All-Access Kickoff Show, beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

The event, which will be streamed live via the official Blizzard Twitch channel, will feature Alex Albrecht, Michele Morrow, Malik Forté, and a selection of other “special guests” for a series of reveals. Fans will want to tune in for exclusive news on what both BlizzCon 2018 and Virtual Ticket holders will receive, namely the Legendary “Overwatch” skin that folks have been clamoring to hear more about.

The special sneak peek will also include fun festivities to get attendees in the mood for BlizzCon, which takes place Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 in Anaheim, CA at the Anaheim Convention Center.

BlizzCon 2018 attendees will also get special in-game items across the company’s extensive list of franchises, as well as two months’ worth of programming ahead of the big event’s debut. Typically, this has meant special “World of Warcraft” pets and skins, “Overwatch” skins, and a selection of other goodies that come along with the price for entry. There will also be special episodes of series such as “Drawn to Adventure,” which explores some of Blizzard employees’ creative processes, and “Elite Cosplay,” which shows off some seriously dedicated artists who spend hours honing their craft.

You can watch the show when it starts above via the Twitch stream, or tune in to Facebook, YouTube, or Blizzard’s official website.