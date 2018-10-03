You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. Interactive Will Distribute ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ in North America

CREDIT: CD Projekt Red

Developer CD Projekt Red is partnering with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to distribute its upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” in North America, it announced on Wednesday.

WBIE is bringing the game to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in North America and it will be responsible for distribution and promotion. It previously teamed up with CD Projekt to bring “The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings” and “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” to the continent. Both releases turned out to be really successful, CD Projekt senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski said in a press release, and the developer is entering this new stage of cooperation with “great confidence.”

CD Projekt Red is one of the best game development studios in the world and it’s great to be working with the team again,” said Kevin Kebodeaux, senior vice president of sales in the Americas for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “’Cyberpunk 2077′ is a standout title and we are expecting great things from our continued collaboration with CD Projekt Red.”

“Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world RPG based on the 1988 tabletop game “Cyberpunk 2020.” It follows the story of V, a mercenary living in a dangerous metropolis filled with cybernetic street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners, and corporate hackers. CD Projekt recently offered a 48-minute look at its environments, storytelling, and combat. The lengthy demo takes place near the beginning of the game, as V and her friend Jackie track down a missing woman they’ve been hired to locate. The game is reportedly fully playable, but still a work-in-progress, according to CD Projekt.

There’s no word on when “Cyberpunk 2077” will release, although recent rumors point to a 2019 launch window.

  • Leaked 'Harry Potter' RPG Is Reportedly

    Leaked 'Harry Potter' RPG Is Reportedly Real, Called 'Magic Awakened'

  • Warner Bros. Interactive Will Distribute 'Cyberpunk

    Warner Bros. Interactive Will Distribute 'Cyberpunk 2077' in North America

  • Ubisoft's 'Starlink' Designed For 'Gamer Kids'

    Ubisoft's 'Starlink' Designed For 'Gamer Kids' and Their Parents

  • “Super Mario Party” Rolls The Dice

    Video Game Review: Super Mario Party

  • xbox one

    Nearly Half of All 'Power Gamers' Are Parents, Third Are Women (Study)

  • Mark Judge

    The Connection Between the Brett Kavanaugh Hearings and Gamergate

  • Dance Dance Revolution Game

    'Dance Dance Revolution' Movie in the Works

