Wargaming Acquires ‘Fractured Space’ Developer Edge Case Games

CREDIT: Edge Case Games

“World of Tanks” developer and publisher Wargaming is expanding its presence in the UK by acquiring Edge Case Games, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

Edge Case is the developer of “Fractured Space,” a team-based space combat game that’s currently free-to-play on Steam. Its 32 members are relocating to Wargaming’s new office in Guildford, England, where they will work on an unannounced massively multiplayer online title.

“We are extremely happy to be working with Edge Case Games,” Wargaming UK product director Sean Decker told GamesIndustry.biz in a statement. “Wargaming and Edge Case Games have been looking for a way to partner for years. They have a great background that fits with Wargaming’s future plans in new games — they have built and run free-to-play, vehicle-based MMOs, built on the Unreal tech stack.”

Edge Case is ending development on “Fractured Space,” it announced in a Steam post last month. Doing so will allow it to “look towards new projects,” it said. While the game won’t receive any new updates, Edge Case said it will keep the servers online for the foreseeable future so people can continue to play it in its current state.

While Decker didn’t provide any details on Edge Case’s new MMO project, he did say Wargaming isn’t looking for any other acquisitions at the moment. It plans to grow its new Guildford office through recruitment instead.

“We plan to grow the team over the next year to the size needed to build and run a world class F2P MMO, while continuing to work with other Wargaming teams, such as our Sydney studio,” he said.

