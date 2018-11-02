You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Warcraft III Reforged’ Coming Next Year to Mac, Windows

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday.

“Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more.

That means you’ll be getting 62 missions, more than four hours of re-worked cutscenes and endless time making up your own custom games. The team behind the game also made hundreds of balance changes to heroes, units, and buildings to bring “Warcraft III’s” classic gameplay into the modern age.  The modern multiplayer matchmaking will allow you to search for custom game lobbies, and connect with friends through the Blizzard Battle.net app. It will also feature updated user-interface and a ton of tiny “quality-of-life improvements.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Gaming

  • 'Diablo' is Coming to Mobile

    'Diablo' is Coming to Mobile

    A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday. “Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. That means you’ll be getting […]

  • Blizzard Debuts 'Overwatch' Hero 29 With

    Blizzard Debuts 'Overwatch' Hero 29 With New 'Reunion' Short

    A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday. “Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. That means you’ll be getting […]

  • 'Warcraft III Reforged' Coming Next Year

    'Warcraft III Reforged' Coming Next Year to Mac, Windows

    A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday. “Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. That means you’ll be getting […]

  • Latest 'Hearthstone' Expansion Is The Troll-Themed

    Latest 'Hearthstone' Expansion Is The Troll-Themed Rastakhan's Rumble

    A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday. “Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. That means you’ll be getting […]

  • 'Destiny 2' Free To All Battle.net

    'Destiny 2' Free To All Battle.net Members For A Limited Time

    A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday. “Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. That means you’ll be getting […]

  • Orphea Is 'Heroes of the Storm's'

    Orphea Is 'Heroes of the Storm's' Latest Character

    A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday. “Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. That means you’ll be getting […]

  • Mario Segale, The Real-Life Inspiration for

    Mario Segale, Namesake for Nintendo's Mario, Died

    A remastered version of “Warcraft III” is coming to Mac and Windows, Blizzard announced during its annual BlizzCon opening ceremony Friday. “Warcraft III: Reforged” is a reimaging of the classic real-time strategy game that will feature a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. That means you’ll be getting […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad