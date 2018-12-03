×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Did Walmart Canada Leak ‘Death Stranding’s’ Release Date?

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norman Reedus Death Stranding
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kojima Productions

A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports.

This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” “Gears of War 5,” “Borderlands 3,” and “Lego DC Super-Villains.” The site also had placeholders for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” “Beyond Good & Evil 2,” and “The Last of Us 2.” All of those games have since been announced or launched, with the exception of “Borderlands 3.”

This all led to a bit of good-natured ribbing on Twitter last week from The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley. “There are a LOT of games we won’t be talking about at all until the show (All eyes on you @WalmartCanada) but we do have some great things to tease/announce in the week ahead,” he wrote.

In response, a fan called Yinob shared a screenshot of the “Death Stranding” listing on Walmart Canada’s website and the Jun. 30 shipping date. The retailer confirmed the listing is correct in its own tweet.

Of course, this could all just be a bit of fun between Keighley and Walmart Canada. Variety reached out to the retailer to find out if the release date is legit, but it did not immediately respond.

The Game Awards airs on Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and we might get an answer then. It will be available on a number of streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, Mixer, and right here on Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More Gaming

  • Norman Reedus Death Stranding

    Did Walmart Canada Leak 'Death Stranding's' Release Date?

    A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports. This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” […]

  • Titan RTX 24-GB Graphics Card Hits

    Titan RTX 24 GB Graphics Card Hits For $2499

    A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports. This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” […]

  • 'Fallout 76' Patch Bringing 'Stability Improvements'

    'Fallout 76' Patch Bringing 'Stability Improvements'

    A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports. This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” […]

  • Starbreeze Files for Reconstruction After 'Overkill'

    Starbreeze Files for Reconstruction After 'Overkill' Disappoints

    A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports. This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” […]

  • Fanatics Signs Major Multi-Year Overwatch League

    Fanatics Signs Major Multi-Year Overwatch League Merch Deal

    A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports. This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” […]

  • Creators of First Video Game 'Spacewars!'

    ‘Spacewar!’: Birth of the Game Industry

    A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports. This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” […]

  • Blizzard Confirms New 'Diablo' Products Will

    Blizzard Confirms New 'Diablo' Products Will Be Revealed in 2019

    A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports. This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad