Did Walmart Canada Leak ‘Death Stranding’s’ Release Date?

A listing on Walmart Canada’s official website suggests we’ll get to play Hideo Kojima’s upcoming action game “Death Stranding” on Jun. 30, 2019, Bloody Disgusting reports.

This isn’t the first time Walmart Canada has let a release date slip. It leaked a bunch of unannounced titles back in May, including “Rage 2,” “Just Cause 4,” “Gears of War 5,” “Borderlands 3,” and “Lego DC Super-Villains.” The site also had placeholders for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” “Beyond Good & Evil 2,” and “The Last of Us 2.” All of those games have since been announced or launched, with the exception of “Borderlands 3.”

This all led to a bit of good-natured ribbing on Twitter last week from The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley. “There are a LOT of games we won’t be talking about at all until the show (All eyes on you @WalmartCanada) but we do have some great things to tease/announce in the week ahead,” he wrote.

In response, a fan called Yinob shared a screenshot of the “Death Stranding” listing on Walmart Canada’s website and the Jun. 30 shipping date. The retailer confirmed the listing is correct in its own tweet.

Hi Yinob. As per the information stated for this item, this is a pre-order that will ship in June. — Walmart Canada (@WalmartCanada) November 28, 2018

Of course, this could all just be a bit of fun between Keighley and Walmart Canada. Variety reached out to the retailer to find out if the release date is legit, but it did not immediately respond.

The Game Awards airs on Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and we might get an answer then. It will be available on a number of streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, Mixer, and right here on Variety.