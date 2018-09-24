‘The Walking Dead: Our World’ AR Mobile Game Hits $8 Million in Two Months

AR mobile game “The Walking Dead: Our World” reached the $8 million in worldwide revenue according to mobile market analyst Sensor Tower. In just under two months (55 days to be exact), the game has been downloaded over 1.7 million times.

Americans have contributed more than any other country to “The Walking Dead: Our World’s” revenue, with about 40% of the worldwide spending coming from US players. Germany is next up, with 14% of contributed revenue coming from its citizens.

“The Walking Dead: Our World” is meant to take a slice of that sweet, sweet demand for augmented reality games currently dominated by Niantic’s “Pokemon Go,” which, despite releasing in 2016 recently experienced a resurgence, with active usage up by 35% this month.

It’s intimidating to take on “Pokemon Go” but with the daily revenue reportedly at $2.5 million for the mobile game, you can see why developers are anxious to give it a go.

Unlike “Pokemon Go,” “The Walking Dead: Our World” potentially has less mass appeal because the violent content isn’t as accessible for young players. Instead of catching adorable Pokemon set against a real-world backdrop, the game populates your surroundings with walkers to take on. The game is a bit violent for mass appeal and, let’s be honest, with the incredible amount of “The Walking Dead” iterations out right now, players could be experiencing a bit of walker fatigue at this point.

Still, $8 million is an impressive amount in less than two months when not stacked against mobile game behemoths like “Pokemon Go” or “Fortnite’s” mobile version, which made over $25 million in its first month.

A more appropriate comparison might be “Jurassic World Alive,” another AR mobile game which had 7.6 million downloads at roughly the two-month mark. Ludia’s dinosaur game passed the $25 million revenue mark by its third month, with 50% of spending coming from US players, according to Sensor Tower.

“The Walking Dead: Our World” is free to download and play on the Google Play Store and on Apple’s App Store, with optional in-app purchases.