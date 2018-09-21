You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Walking Dead’ Game Developer Hit With 90% Staff Layoffs as 225 Let Go

The team behind the highly successful narratively-driven “The Walking Dead” video game adaptation was rocked with massive layoffs this week, with nearly 90 percent of the estimates 250 employees let go, a source with the company who asked not to be named told Variety. The remaining employees will finish the Netflix “Minecraft: Story Mode” interactive series.

The news lands just before the release of episode two of the final season of the studio’s arguably most successful series, “Telltale’s The Walking Dead.” Suffer the Children is set for release on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The release of the rest of the final season is “uncertain,” the source told Variety.

Earlier this week, both a designer and the creative director for “The Walking Dead” season spoke with Variety at length about the future of the series and the company for an unrelated feature. Neither seemed aware that potential problems were brewing at the studio.

That the news came suddenly was backed up by a source today who told Variety that “everything changed today.” That could be tied to news that the Telltale Games’ planned “Stranger Things” game as well as “The Wolf Among Us 2” were, according to a source, canceled.

Rumblings about the that Telltale Games lay offs began circulating Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Telltale and Netflix revealed the two companies are partnering up earlier this summer during E3 2018 for new projects, including a game based on the “Stranger Things” TV series and the aforementioned “Minecraft” Netflix series.

The deal at the time seemed to signal a fresh start for the studio, which had a change in management in Sept. 2017 after its former CEO, Kevin Bruner, was ousted from Telltale Games.

Under Bruner’s leadership, Telltale Games was reportedly known for having poor working conditions.

This story is developing.

 

