Irrational Games Co-Founder Unveils Sci-Fi Strategy Shooter ‘Void Bastards’

Indie developer Blue Manchu and Humble Bundle revealed “Void Bastards,” a new strategy shooter led by Irrational Games co-founder Jonathan Chey.

The upcoming game finds players dropped into the role of the leader of several “misfit prisoners” as they navigate the Sargasso Nebula. Important decisions will need to be made, tasks delegated, and more than a few enemies dispatched, of course. “Void Bastards” is about taking charge of your team as you plan out missions while taking your ship’s layout into account as well as other ship systems and terminals you can use against the enemies that lie in wait out in space.

The game will include survival elements that will task players with finding supplies and making decisions based on control systems found throughout the area, which will help color specific decisions. You can choose your battles, as well as “when to run” and “when just to be a bastard.” Void whale, pirates, robs-kitties, and hungry hermits will all be out to get you and your crew – surviving is crucial, obviously.

The game will feature a 12-15 hour campaign that you’ll be able to complete with an “endless supply” of prisoner characters, which looks to add a rogue like element to the game. When one passes away, another takes their place, and your progress will carry over from one character to another.

“Void Bastards” is coming to Xbox One and PC in early 2019.

